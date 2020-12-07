Obituary: Michael “Mike” Lee Hill

Michael “Mike” Lee Hill, 69, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 2, 1951 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Howard Earl and Orma Clarice Johnson Hill. He had worked at Nova Chemical. Mike was a history buff and enjoyed Westerns. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, spending time with family, especially his children and grandchildren and walking the dog. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Vienna where he enjoyed singing in the choir and driving the van.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years Deborah Jean Cowan Hill; three children, Sean Hill of Indiana, Nicholas Hill (Clarissa) of Davisville and Tabatha Wollaston (Stephen) of Delaware; a brother, James C. Hill; ten grandchildren, Sydni, Paisley, Ellie, Michael, Gavin, Layla, Jayden, Peyton, Ty and Aly; his mother-in-law, Helen Cowan; sisters-in-law, Judith Hill, Christi Shedd and DeDe Ruble (Dave); brother-in-law, Billie Cowan II (June); his fur baby, Little Bear; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean and Janet; three brothers, Howard, Jr, Orlan and Jack; and a brother-in-law, Bill Shedd.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 8, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Parkersburg Humane Society in memory of Mike.