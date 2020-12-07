Advertisement

Obituary: Norma M Kisner

Published: Dec. 7, 2020
Norma M Kisner, 94, of Little Hocking died December 6, 2020 at her residence.  She was born in Leroy, WV a daughter of the late Frank E and Ruth Marie (Nuzum) Spicer.

She was a member of Berean Bible Church.  She graduated from Akron University with a Bachelor’s in Education and served as the librarian there for several years.  She retired from Chapel Hill Christian School in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, where she was the librarian for twenty-one years.

She is survived by two sons Rowland R. Kisner (Deb) of Bellville, OH and Ralph W. Kisner (Elaine) of Akron, OH; daughter Lois M. Beyer (David) of Little Hocking, OH; and a brother Reverend Robert M. Spicer (Kathy) of Somerdale, NJ.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Glenn C. Kisner; daughter Linda S. Kisner; and four brothers Frank E., Darrell C., Fred, and James L. Spicer.

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery in Leroy, WV.  The service may be viewed on Leavitt Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

