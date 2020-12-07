Obituary: Paul “Butch” W. Lones

Paul “Butch” W. Lones, 64, of Marietta passed away at his home on December 5, 2020.

He was born September 1, 1956 in Marietta to the late Carolyn Maye Lones. Butch was a Marietta High School graduate and in 1973 he joined the US Army and served until he was honorably discharged in 1984. After he returned back to Marietta he worked for Cole’s Firestone for many years. Butch was a member of the Williamstown American Legion Post 159 and Marietta VFW Post 5108 where he served many years on the funeral Honor Guard providing many veterans final military rites.

In 1992, Butch married Tina Fryman who survives with children Misty Wittenbrook (Jim), Michael Lones (Kelly), Ryan Roberts (Stacey) and Shawn Roberts (Ammie). Also surviving are his grandchildren Tyler and Halee Wittenbrook, Seth Radabaugh, Aiden and Tristan Roberts, Isabelle Collins, Liam and Cian Roberts, Tyler, MacKenzie and Gauge Grainger. Siblings Kye Neville, Ray Neville (Lois), Colleen Wriston (Kenny), Cheryl Neville and Donna Tucker also survive. He will be greatly missed by his faithful companion Tanner.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, December 9th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with military rites. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 am until the hour of service. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Butch’s honor to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

