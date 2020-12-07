Obituary: Rev. Melvin Ray Conley

Rev. Melvin Ray Conley, 83, of Indiana Street, Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, December 7, 2020.

Melvin was born January 24, 1937, in Wirt County, WV, a son of the late Harley and Mabel Conley.

Melvin led many people to the Lord during his 50 years of ministry. He was an avid coon hunter.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Maxine Conley; six children, Roger Conley (Katherine), Donald Conley, Steven Conley (Cathi), Marvin Conley (Denise), Teresa Blake (Doug) and Rodney Conley; two sisters, Waunetta Scherick and Darlene Smith (Richard); two brothers, Ralph Conley (Diane) and Robert Conley (Phyllis); many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved very much.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Taylor and Ruby Fearington; and two brothers, Dr. Harold Ira Conley and Eugene Conley.

Funeral Services will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Broadway Church of the Nazarene, with his son, Steve Conley officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Parkersburg. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Conley family.

