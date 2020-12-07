Advertisement

Obituary: Rev. Melvin Ray Conley

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rev. Melvin Ray Conley, 83, of Indiana Street, Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, December 7, 2020.

Melvin was born January 24, 1937, in Wirt County, WV, a son of the late Harley and Mabel Conley.

Melvin led many people to the Lord during his 50 years of ministry. He was an avid coon hunter.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Maxine Conley; six children, Roger Conley (Katherine), Donald Conley, Steven Conley (Cathi), Marvin Conley (Denise), Teresa Blake (Doug) and Rodney Conley; two sisters, Waunetta Scherick and Darlene Smith (Richard); two brothers, Ralph Conley (Diane) and Robert Conley (Phyllis); many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved very much.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Taylor and Ruby Fearington; and two brothers, Dr. Harold Ira Conley and Eugene Conley.

Funeral Services will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Broadway Church of the Nazarene, with his son, Steve Conley officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Parkersburg. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Conley family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norma M Kisner
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Paul “Butch” W. Lones
Obituary: Kathleen Mae Holter
Obituary: Kathleen Mae Holter
Obituary: Grace K. Martin
Obituary: Grace K. Martin

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard Douglas Darst Jr. (Chris)
Obituary: Richard Douglas Darst Jr. (Chris)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norma A. Oldaker
Obituary: Michael “Mike” Lee Hill
Obituary: Michael “Mike” Lee Hill
Obituary: Martha C. Hill
Obituary: Martha C. Hill
Obituary: Harold Ray Snyder
Obituary: Harold Ray Snyder
Obituary: Betty Jo (Blair) Parks
Obituary: Betty Jo (Blair) Parks