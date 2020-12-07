Obituary: Richard Douglas Darst Jr. (Chris)

Richard Douglas Darst Jr. (Chris), 59, of Vienna, WV, passed away November 30, 2020 with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice of Parkersburg.

He was born April 19, 1961 in Pleasant Valley (Point Pleasant ,WV).

Richard was survived by his Fiancé- Tina Hose, Brothers- William L (Billy) and Cathy George of Vinton, OH,

Daron W (Charlie) and Lisa Yeauger of Chapman, Kansas and Sister-Marri Anne Darst of Gallipoli’s ,7-nieces and 5 great nieces and nephews. His 4 dogs Mistie, Chloe ,Mia, and Bubby.

He was proceeded in death by his Mother-Carylon Ann Yeauger, Father- Richard Douglas Darst Sr., Stepfather Lawrence R. Yeauger - sister Lorraine K. Darst and Brother- Bobby Lee Darst.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, of their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.