Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun season that ended on Sunday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.

During the previous three years, the Division of Wildlife said hunters checked an average of 65,566 deer during the same weeklong period.

This year’s season drew an estimated 310,000 hunters to Ohio’s 88 counties, wildlife officials said in a news release.

“Ohio’s storied deer-gun hunting week continues to be popular with many hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “The Ohio hunting season has changed over time. Fewer people take a deer with a gun today when compared to the hunting seasons from the 1970s and 1980s. Regardless of harvest rates, surveys show Ohio’s deer hunters still participate during this week, whether they serve as mentors or accompany friends.”

The top 10 counties for deer taken during the gun week include: Coshocton (2,281), Tuscarawas (2,198), Ashtabula (2,167), Muskingum (2,085), Knox (2,006), Guernsey (1,890), Licking (1,875), Carroll (1,664), Holmes (1,648), and Ashland (1,536). Coshocton County also led the state in 2019 with 2,325 deer checked, while hunters took 63,567 deer statewide.

In addition, the Division of Wildlife said Ohio archery hunters had taken 79,499 deer as of Dec. 6. Plus, youth hunters checked 5,795 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season on Nov. 21-22.

A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2020 deer-gun hunting week is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the deer harvest numbers for 2020, and the three-year average from 2017, 2018, and 2019 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, timing of the crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors. The numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 1,026 (1,018); Allen: 402 (317); Ashland: 1,536 (1,251); Ashtabula: 2,167 (2,006); Athens: 1,255 (1,391); Auglaize: 386 (314); Belmont: 1,237 (1,169); Brown: 1,002 (855); Butler: 412 (297); Carroll: 1,664 (1,551); Champaign: 468 (381); Clark: 218 (185); Clermont: 807 (616); Clinton: 217 (248); Columbiana: 1,342 (1,214); Coshocton: 2,281 (2,353); Crawford: 646 (556); Cuyahoga: 45 (47); Darke: 362 (256); Defiance: 984 (698); Delaware: 410 (413); Erie: 352 (234); Fairfield: 823 (664); Fayette: 128 (123); Franklin: 184 (137); Fulton: 393 (307); Gallia: 1,015 (1,148); Geauga: 595 (549); Greene: 264 (218); Guernsey: 1,890 (1,822); Hamilton: 178 (157); Hancock: 666 (472); Hardin: 665 (486); Harrison: 1,416 (1,407); Henry: 415 (336); Highland: 1,154 (905); Hocking: 1,079 (1,226); Holmes: 1,648 (1,448); Huron: 1,180 (997); Jackson: 938 (1,098); Jefferson: 873 (772); Knox: 2,006 (1,748); Lake: 197 (164); Lawrence: 639 (800); Licking: 1,875 (1,575); Logan: 821 (688); Lorain: 745 (630); Lucas: 153 (117); Madison: 202 (165); Mahoning: 604 (585); Marion: 428 (382); Medina: 775 (598); Meigs: 1,133 (1,210); Mercer: 364 (280); Miami: 253 (213); Monroe: 1,114 (1,164); Montgomery: 201 (139); Morgan: 1,313 (1,299); Morrow: 753 (587); Muskingum: 2,085 (2,070); Noble: 1,287 (1,272); Ottawa: 190 (118); Paulding: 551 (418); Perry: 1,094 (1,113); Pickaway: 221 (298); Pike: 675 (694); Portage: 679 (567); Preble: 334 (278); Putnam: 386 (299); Richland: 1,490 (1,220); Ross: 1,139 (1,054); Sandusky: 371 (245); Scioto: 739 (778); Seneca: 852 (805); Shelby: 402 (354); Stark: 952 (835); Summit: 227 (153); Trumbull: 1,260 (1,160); Tuscarawas: 2,198 (2,151); Union: 415 (310); Van Wert: 281 (209); Vinton: 849 (1,022); Warren: 368 (286); Washington: 1,362 (1,480); Wayne: 896 (771); Williams: 731 (619); Wood: 412 (316); Wyandot: 905 (689).

