Advertisement

Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WVa jail

JAIL BARS MGN
JAIL BARS MGN(MGN Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia are investigating the deaths of two jail inmates in a suspected overdose.

Three inmates were found unresponsive Saturday in a quarantine cell at the North Central Regional Jail, said Lawrence Messina, a spokesman for the state Department of Homeland Security.

Two of the inmates were pronounced dead about an hour later. Messina identified them as David Eugene Smith, 40, and Jeremy Imani Carter, 31. The third inmate was treated at a hospital before being returned to jail.

“While the initial indication is that the incident is overdose-related, the internal review remains ongoing as is an investigation by the West Virginia State Police in accordance with Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation policy,” Messina said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wells
Washington County authorities describe what led up to manhunt
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported locally
MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
WVDE Map 12/5/2020
UPDATE: Two local counties red on WVDE’s map
Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.
Two flown to trauma center after wreck in Meigs County

Latest News

The Marietta Police Department hopes to spread holiday cheer through "Shop with a Cop".
Marietta Police Department hopes to spread holiday cheer through “Shop with a Cop” program
Crews battle structure fire north of Beverly
Several players, students and coaches rallied at the West Virginia Capitol Complex to protest...
Rally held at WV Capitol for winter sports
Memorial Health is still in the dark on some logistics.
Memorial Health System prepares for the first round of Covid Vaccines
Ms. Bruce's yard display incorporates multiple different fantasy locations from Candy Land.
During tough times, you might want to escape to Candy Land (it’s homemade!)