Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing after Texas slaying

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - An Amber Alert was issued after deputies said two young children were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

Authorities believe the children, Kalis, 11 mos., and and DJ, 9, are with the suspected shooter.

Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children in a 2019 black Cadillac DTS with paper tags.

“They were taken by the male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn’t take their safety for granted that they are OK,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/7/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
Forecast for December 7th
Forecast for December 7th
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
How to Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In times of trouble, some are turning to fortune tellers