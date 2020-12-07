Advertisement

The Dylan catalog, rock ‘n’ roll’s holy grail, is sold

Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The catalog contains 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Tangled Up In Blue.”

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, in a prepared statement Monday.

Dylan’s songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times, by various artists from dozens of countries, cultures and music genres, including the Jimi Hendrix version of “All Along The Watchtower.”

The transaction’s announcement comes a few weeks after the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics sold at auction for a total of $495,000.

Dylan, who first entered the public consciousness in New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene during the early 1960s, has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/7/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
Forecast for December 7th
Forecast for December 7th
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
How to Deck the M.O.V., 12/7/20
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team