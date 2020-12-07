Advertisement

WATCH: Fan sings national anthem after sound system fails at Ohio high school basketball game

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (CNN) - A parent stepped up after a sound system failed to play the national anthem at a high school basketball game in Ohio.

Cellphone video showed Trenton Brown singing at Friday’s game between the Waverly High School Tigers and the Portsmouth West High School Senators.

The announcer told everyone to stand for the national anthem, but no music played for minutes because of apparent technical difficulties.

Brown was urged by his wife to sing the national anthem, and he did so with no musical backup or a microphone.

Another parent, Johnny Futhey, said Brown’s performance brought people to tears. He captured the performance on video and posted it to Facebook, where it has received around 1 million views.

Just Wow! Audio wouldn’t work to play the National Anthem at tonight’s Waverly-Portsmouth West game. It got quiet and...

Posted by Johnny Futhey on Friday, December 4, 2020

