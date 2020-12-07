Advertisement

Wood County to enforce statewide mask mandate

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County government wants to make sure its own employees-including those working in county buildings but not directly working for the county-are following state and federal guidelines on face coverings.

The county commission Monday approved its own policy mandating face coverings, especially cloth or reusable face masks.

The exceptions are if an employee is alone in a private office, or eating or drinking.

The mandate also applies to employees of the Circuit Clerk’s office, who actually work directly for the state of West Virginia.

”It’s not as simple as saying, ‘well, you’re not an employee of the state, I don’t have to do it.’”, Commission President Blair Couch noted, “The governor’s order is there, you do. And report them if they don’t.”

The policy approved by the commission includes exceptions under certain circumstances.

Couch also notes the public can do business with county offices online to avoid contact with individuals, or by having a county employee meet with them outside county buildings.

For tax matters, they can use the drive-through wintdow at the Sheriff’s Tax Office.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

Latest News

(FILE)
Governors appear to back off on more restrictions
(FILE)
Attorney General Morrisey issues statement regarding COVID-19 diagnosis
Ohio hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun...
Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season
Dog tag renewals to be done online
Dog tag renewals to be done online