Wood County to enforce statewide mask mandate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County government wants to make sure its own employees-including those working in county buildings but not directly working for the county-are following state and federal guidelines on face coverings.

The county commission Monday approved its own policy mandating face coverings, especially cloth or reusable face masks.

The exceptions are if an employee is alone in a private office, or eating or drinking.

The mandate also applies to employees of the Circuit Clerk’s office, who actually work directly for the state of West Virginia.

”It’s not as simple as saying, ‘well, you’re not an employee of the state, I don’t have to do it.’”, Commission President Blair Couch noted, “The governor’s order is there, you do. And report them if they don’t.”

The policy approved by the commission includes exceptions under certain circumstances.

Couch also notes the public can do business with county offices online to avoid contact with individuals, or by having a county employee meet with them outside county buildings.

For tax matters, they can use the drive-through wintdow at the Sheriff’s Tax Office.

