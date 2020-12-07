WVU Medicine Camden Clark has plans for round one of Covid vaccines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite many unknowns, WVU Medicine Camden Clark is pulling things together for the first round of incoming Covid-19 vaccines.

There is more to round one than simply distributing the doses.

Rhonda Boso-Suggs, Camden Clark’s assistant vice president of ancillary services, said the vaccine must be stored in ultra-cold conditions.

To be exact, this includes temperatures down to negative 80 degrees Celsius.

The hospital has prepared for this by installing two huge freezers a couple months ago.

Boso-Suggs is confident in this being enough storage space, even with the number of doses the hospital will receive remaining unknown.

She said, ”The vaccine storage capabilities here at Camden Clark we have the - we have the capability of storing approximately fourteen-thousand doses so we feel that we’re amply prepared for the shipment amounts that we’ll be receiving.”

The freezers are currently empty, awaiting arrival.

Boso-Suggs said that the doses will be given to the hospital’s highest-risk staff first.

However, she added that the vaccine is currently not mandatory for employees.

She explained that this is because there is still unknown information about the vaccine and the virus.

She also stressed that, although the vaccine is an important step towards ending the pandemic, we can’t act like it’s all over - because it isn’t.

“It is very very important that we continue our social-distancing and our masking when out in public and in the community even if we do receive the vaccine because it does take time for the vaccine to build immunity within the individual who receives it and then it takes time for the immunity to grow within the community,” Boso-Suggs said.

