AP Top 25 basketball poll- Dec. 7
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1,518 1
2. Baylor (7) 3-0 1,470 2
3. Iowa 3-0 1,385 3
4. Michigan St. 5-0 1,296 8
5. Kansas 4-1 1,195 7
6. Illinois 3-1 1,104 5
7. Houston 4-0 1,090 10
8. Creighton 3-0 1,068 9
9. Villanova 4-1 1,033 12
10. Duke 2-1 954 6
11. West Virginia 4-1 918 11
12. Tennessee 0-0 767 13
13. Wisconsin 3-1 750 4
13. Texas 4-1 750 17
15. Virginia Tech 4-0 688 16
16. North Carolina 3-1 547 14
17. Texas Tech 4-1 541 17
18. Virginia 3-1 474 15
19. Richmond 2-0 419 19
20. Florida St. 1-0 350 22
21. Rutgers 3-0 293 24
22. Ohio St. 3-0 287 23
23. Arizona St 3-1 218 25
24. San Diego St. 4-0 123 -
25. Louisville 4-0 122 -
Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma St. 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington St 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma