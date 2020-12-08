Grand Central Mall kicks off KidX Holiday Week

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall will bring the holiday spirit with safe, family-friendly events during the month of December.

KidX Holiday week in underway from December 7 through December 11 from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. daily. Families are invited to pick up To-Go Holiday Crafts all week and enjoy a visit from Mrs. Claus on December 8 and 9 with cookies and milk. To-Go Holiday Crafts and a visit with Mrs. Claus will take place near the children’s play area.

Elf on a Shelf will be at Grand Central Mall. Families will enjoy spotting 12 elves hiding around the mall in mischievous places. The elves will be in place from December 11 through 23 until they have to go help Santa at the North Pole. Hints to where the elves are hiding will be on the mall’s Instagram Stories throughout the season.

In response to the continued need to address COVID-19, Grand Central Mall proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective until further notice. Details on these committed efforts are available online here: www.grandcentralmall.com/codeofconduct.

