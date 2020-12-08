Marietta High School choir to do holiday concert virtually

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta High School’s choir will be going on with their annual holiday concert, but it will be looking much differently.

The high school’s choir will do their concert virtually this year.

They will be performing these songs with COVID-19 restrictions in place—such as wearing masks and being six feet apart.

There will also be no audience either.

Despite all of these changes, the choir says that it’s important for them and the community to have this concert happen—even with the hurdles they’ve overcome.

“We have had limited rehearsal time with the whole choir due to the fact that we’re teaching in a blended learning style with different cohorts. So that’s definitely a challenge at this point,” says Marietta HS Choir Director, Scott Rieder. “But I think it’s important that we push ahead so that the students soak in some sort of performance experience that is a part of our curriculum; a part of what we are expected to see, to perform in front of an audience. So, for that reason I thought it was important. And it’s just something for the kids to look forward to. So much has been taken away from them during this time I think it’s important that we try to stick with keeping some traditions we’ve had over the years as best we can.”

The concert will happen on December 17 where the performance will be posted on YouTube days later.

