Memorial Health System cancer patients receive Christmas tree donations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Memorial Health System’s Strecker Cancer Center at Belpre Medical Campus has received donations of miniature Christmas trees. The trees were donated by the friends and family of the late Reverend John Lowther, who was a Strecker patient during his battle with cancer.

Veronica Lowther, John’s wife, said she got the idea from their experience at another hospital the day after Christmas.

“They gave us a little Christmas tree on the tray table in his room, and I remember thinking at the time it was such a great idea,” Veronica said. “It was so therapeutic to sit there and build the tree. He didn’t really feel like doing it too much, but I got therapy sitting there building it, so it might be something for the caregiver, too. But I thought it would be great for the infusion center. Sometimes John’s treatments were eight hours long, so that’s such a long day for patients. If this donation brings them a little bit of hope and joy in their day, then I think that’s worth it,” she added.

Veronica shared her idea on social media and gained significant support. Within 24 hours, Veronica had received almost twice what she needed in donations to provide each patient with their own tree.

“I couldn’t keep up with the messages the night I posted it, between people sending me donations and asking me how to donate, it was crazy,” Veronica said. “All I could do was sit and cry. I was just so overwhelmed because I couldn’t believe that many people wanted to help like that.”

Donations came from across the country, including contributions from individuals in Colorado, Mississippi, North Carolina, and more.

“I’m so appreciative of all the people who donated, but the ones who have blessed me the most have been the cancer patients,” Veronica said. “The ones who have been in that chair, the know what a long day that is, and they’ve come through it. Now they’re giving back to help other people. They’re the true heroes.”

President and CEO of Memorial Health System, Scott Cantley, expressed his gratitude to the community for the donation and support: “Now, more than ever, we’re so grateful for the support of our community,” Cantley said. “We appreciate this thoughtful donation and the effect it can have on our patients.”

