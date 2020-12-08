Advertisement

No reports of injuries at 13th Street fire

Dispatch says no reports of people in house
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire broke out on Tuesday morning on 13th Street in Parkersburg.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, there were no reports of anyone inside the the structure located at the intersection of 13th and Lynn.

The call for the blaze came in at 5:37 a.m., and the Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, along with St. Joseph’s Ambulance, all responded.

As of 6:40 a.m., authorities were still on the scene.

