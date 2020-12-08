Obituary: Albert C. Pryor

Albert Carl Pryor, 73 of Parkersburg, passed away December 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 27, 1947 in Parkersburg, a son of the late George and Goldie Martin Pryor.

Albert retired as a self-employed contractor. He served his country in the U. S. Army for over 20 years and was the recipient of The Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars while in combat during the Vietnam War. Albert was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are four sons: Bo Taylor, James Taylor and Chris Pryor of Lakeland, FL and Steven Brown of Parkersburg, daughter Michelle Brown of Parkersburg, three sisters: Helen, Marie and Becky, 22 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Richard Pryor and numerous brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday 4PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, WV Friday 12 Noon with full military honors provided by the Grafton VFW Post 3081. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

