Obituary: George Henry Lorenz

George Henry Lorenz, 69, of Parkersburg, WV passed at his home on December 7, 2020. He was born July 22, 1951 in Middletown, New York, a son of the late Frank W. Lorenz and Theodore Pauline Fenner Lorenz.

He worked many years in the restaurant industry and enjoyed playing bingo and shopping, especially on QVC. He was a true people person and never met a stranger.

Surviving is his brother Lee Alan Lorenz (Susan Davisworth) of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Lorenz, Jr.

Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Thursday December 10, 2020 at Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street Parkersburg.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com.

