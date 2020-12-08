Obituary: Gilbert “Gil” B. Courtney, Jr.

Gilbert “Gil” B. Courtney, Jr., 90 of Marietta, OH died December 5, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1930 in Chauncey, OH, to Rev. Gilbert B. and Helen (Bradfield) Courtney. Gil was a 1948 high school graduate from Chauncey-Dover High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952. Gil was baptized in the Chauncey Christian Church and was a member of the New Matamoras Baptist Church. Gil was a proud Republican and loved his country. He was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds, OSU, and the Bengals all his life.

He enjoyed helping others, dancing, and fishing. He loved to tell the story of how he started legally driving at 12 years of age to take his Uncle Doc Sanders to Columbus hospitals and house calls in the Chauncey area. He started his 60+ year banking career in Nelsonville, OH (7years), then Coolville, OH (7 years), and concluded with his service at The Peoples Savings Bank of New Matamoras, OH from 1969 to 2019 as President and Chairman of the Board. Gil was very active in many civic organizations including the Nelsonville City Council for 5 years and serving as the Parade of the Hills Chairman. He was also instrumental in starting the Chauncey-Dover Alumni and helped to bring Best Photo to Coolville, OH.

Gil advocated for the building of Parkway Townhouses and the New Matamoras swimming pool. He contributed to the Matamoras Area Business & Civic Organization in New Matamoras. He delighted in helping to get the National Christmas tree sent to Washington D.C. from Wayne National Forest in 1987. Gil was a people person. Gil loved God, life, his family, and fun. He is survived by one son, Mike Courtney (Fran) of Girard, OH, two daughters, Teresa Beach (Paul) of Barlow, OH and Susan Crook (David) of Kathleen, GA, and daughter in law, Sheryl Courtney of Newark,OH 11 grandchildren, Aaron Courtney, Heather Barnhart (Jeremy), April Courtney (Dan), Jodi Hughey (Bob), Chris Franks (Jason), Summer Anderson-Beach (Angie), Alex Heddleston (Tiffany), Beth Beach, Tyler Heddleston (Emily), Stacy Ball (Lance), and Brian Crook (Sarah), 22 great-grandchildren, Blake Courtney (Devin), Cassidy Courtney, Courtney and Brook Barnhart, Robi, Brian and Emma Hughey, Ellen and Gracie Gill, Ashton, Alice and Lillie Franks, Sabrina and Bryson Heddleston, Colton Heddleston, Harper, Colsen, Emory and Brandt Ball, Anson, Madison and Logan Pryde,1 great-great grandchild on the way and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary Courtney, three sisters, Marguerite Courtney, Isabel (Charles) Hall and Betty (Hunter) Beckelhymer, one brother, Charles Harvey (Zenovia) Courtney, and mother of his children, Joan Courtney.

The family would like to thank everyone at Elmcroft of Marietta for Gil’s wonderful compassonate care during the last year, especially his buddy, Tina, and his hub friend, Becky. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Marietta. Family will greet friends at a drive-by visitation at Hadley Funeral home, Reno, OH on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Private funeral services will be held at Chauncey Christian Church on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with Pastor Debbie Koons officiating.

The service, tribute slideshow, and burial will be able to be viewed virtually by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home at www.facebook.com/hughesmoquin. Public burial will follow in West Union Street Cemetery, Athens, OH where Military Honors will be conducted by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran’s organization of choice or the Chauncey Christian Church P.O. Box 245, Chauncey, OH 45719. Our Dad and Papa passed away from complications due to COVID-19 and other health conditions. We take COVID-19 very seriously. Strict use of masks and social distancing will occur during all services and visitations, indoors and outdoors. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

