Obituary: Larry Whealdon

Larry Whealdon, 67, of Parkersburg, died December 7, 2020, at his son’s home in Lowell, OH.

Larry was born December 21, 1952, in Parkersburg and was the son of the late Pressley Burton “P.B.” and Tillie May Gordon Whealdon.

Larry worked as a sheet metal worker and welder at Union Carbide for many years and was the owner/operator of WW Wall Coverings. He had been a member of the Jaycees Little Hocking Chapter and had attended End Time Harvest Full Gospel Church in Parkersburg. Larry enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with family and going to flea markets.

Larry is survived by his sons Shane E. Whealdon (Brandy) of London, OH and Darren S. Whealdon (Wendy) of Lowell, OH; grandchildren Ashley Riggs (Caleb), Shane E. Whealdon Jr., Zacary B. Whealdon, Tessi Carpenter, Keith Whealdon, Nikki Whealdon, and step-grandchildren Faith Carpenter, Alexandra McDonald, Tyler, Tori, & Austin Pyatt and Emma Amrine; great-grandchildren Alistair Riggs, Xavier & Jaiden Oakley, Bryce & Sophia Davis, Paizley Whealdon, and Marlee & Coleson Pyatt; siblings Shirley Dutton, Ronnie Whealdon, Dennis Whealdon, Ernie Whealdon, Paula Dunfee and Timmy Whealdon; his ex-wife Joyce and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Penny Whealdon.

The family would like to thank the staff of Marietta Hospice Care, the nurses and doctors of University Hospital in Cleveland and his special nieces, Meagan and Karley Newlon, for their care.

Funeral services will be 11 Am Thursday December 10, 2020, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belpre. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

