Obituary: Martha Virginia Rowe

Martha Virginia Rowe, 100, of Parkersburg, passed away December 7th, 2020, at Eagle Pointe Care Center. She was born September 30th, 1920, a daughter to the late Samuel and Sarah Fleming Wilkinson. She recently had her 100th birthday party, celebrating joyously with those she loved! Virginia was a member of Beechwood Presbyterian Church since 1977. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and was also a skilled musician, with the ability to play multiple instruments.

Surviving Virginia is her daughter Wilma Jean Rowe; nieces Renna Lane (Gary), Rita Gessner, and Raella Kassay (Gary); nephew Sam Cunningham, and several great nieces and nephews

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Pete Rowe; sisters Muriel Cunningham and Jo Malone; and nephew Wayne Cunningham

Services for Virginia will be held Friday, December 11th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 2pm, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10th, from 5-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday

Memorial contributions may be made to Amedysis Hospice in Vienna, WV.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the home caregivers that assisted Virginia, Amedysis Hospice for their tremendous care, and Eagle Pointe Care Center for going above and beyond in their service for the family.

