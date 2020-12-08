Obituary: Phillip S. Gerwig, Jr.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Phillip S. Gerwig, Jr., of Grantsville, WV, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 96. Phillip was born on October 1, 1924, in Chapel, Braxton County, West Virginia to Phillip and Mintie (Long) Gerwig. On July 23, 1945 he married Pearl Beatrice Hart. During their first years of marriage, they relocated from West Virginia to Ohio where they became small business owners of an Ashland gas station. Later, in 1966 they purchased a Western Auto Franchise located in Kent, Ohio. In 1976 they relocated that business to Grantsville, WV, and operated until they retired. They raised three children, one son, Thomas (Jamie) Gerwig, two daughters, Patricia “Sue” Gerwig, and Janey (Roger) Hudkins.

Anyone who knew Phillip knew he had a love for anything with an engine. His love for motorcycle riding was his one true passion in life. He enjoyed the game of pool, traveling, and camping with his family. Spending time doing activities as a family was very important to him.

He is survived by his three children, Patricia “Sue” Gerwig, Thomas (Jamie) Gerwig, and Janey (Roger) Hudkins, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

Phillip is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Pearl (Hart) Gerwig, Father, Phillip Sr., Mother, Mintie, three brothers, Charles, Criss, and Albert, and four sisters, Edna, Ida, Bernice, and Edith.

A private family viewing will be held at Stump Funeral Home Thursday, December 10th. A graveside service will be held at Hart Cemetery in Clem, Braxton County, West Virginia, at 1 pm for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Calhoun County Food Pantry, PO Box 237, Grantsville, WV 26147. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

