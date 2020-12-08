Obituary: Robert H. “Pork” Greathouse

Robert H. “Pork” Greathouse, 74, of Marietta passed away at 1:40 am, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born June 22, 1946, in Marietta a son of Raymond Greathouse and Lola Thrasher. He was a retired security guard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of VFW Post 5108 and DAV.

On July 3, 1969, he married Emily Lewis who survives with 2 sons and 2 daughters: Richard (Angie) Greathouse of Beverly, Melinda (Stephen) Haught of St. Marys, WV, LaCosta Greathouse of Marietta and Ray “Sting Ray” Greathouse of Marietta; 5 grandchildren: Nathaniel (Brittany) Greathouse, Emily (Davide) Lowers, Caitlin Lowers, John Greathouse, Natalie Greathouse; 3 great grandchildren: Cole Jackson, Heaven Jackson, Ben Greathouse; and sister Glenda Williams and Aunt Doris Lightfritz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William Greathouse.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 11) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with entombment following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will great friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

