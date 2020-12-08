Advertisement

Pleasants County to offer cellular WiFi to students with limited Internet access

(KKTV)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Schools is making preparations to begin offering cellular WiFi hotspots to families with limited Internet access.

An application to receive Internet access will be posted online this week. Families with no Internet access may call their child’s school for assistance filling out the application. The goal is to support the needs of students learning remotely, and will be offered in addition to the governor’s KidsConnect program.

Suddenlink is also offering a deal to families in its service area with no Internet access. And Altice USA will continue to offer Altice Advantage Internet 30Mbps service complimentary for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not have home internet access.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County to enforce statewide mask mandate
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
(FILE)
Attorney General Morrisey issues statement regarding COVID-19 diagnosis
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
Ohio hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun...
Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season

Latest News

Grand Central Mall
Grand Central Mall kicks off KidX Holiday Week
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/8/20
13th Street Fire
No reports of injuries at 13th Street fire, 12/8/20
Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/8/20