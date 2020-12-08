Pleasants County to offer cellular WiFi to students with limited Internet access

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Schools is making preparations to begin offering cellular WiFi hotspots to families with limited Internet access.

An application to receive Internet access will be posted online this week. Families with no Internet access may call their child’s school for assistance filling out the application. The goal is to support the needs of students learning remotely, and will be offered in addition to the governor’s KidsConnect program.

Suddenlink is also offering a deal to families in its service area with no Internet access. And Altice USA will continue to offer Altice Advantage Internet 30Mbps service complimentary for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not have home internet access.

