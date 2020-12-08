Advertisement

Reds and Angels swap pitchers

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noe Ramirez and a player to be named or cash.

Iglesias has been the Reds’ closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA.

The 30-year-old Cuban right-hander is coming off a strong performance in the shortened season.

Ramirez is a Los Angeles native who was among the Angels’ few effective relievers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Governors weigh options as COVID cases continue to rise
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two Wood County residents among nine COVID deaths reported in W.Va.
The process that went into preparing his new house set off a chain reaction of kindness.
Habitat for Humanity gives its truck driver a new home

Latest News

Winter sports scoreboard- Dec. 7
Div. VI and Div. VII All Ohio football teams announced
AP Top 25 basketball poll- Dec. 7
(WDTV)
Winter Sports Scoreboard: December 5