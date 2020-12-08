Reds and Angels swap pitchers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noe Ramirez and a player to be named or cash.

Iglesias has been the Reds’ closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA.

The 30-year-old Cuban right-hander is coming off a strong performance in the shortened season.

Ramirez is a Los Angeles native who was among the Angels’ few effective relievers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances.

