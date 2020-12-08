Southeast Ohio Foodbank offers mobile food distribution

Meigs County, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will offer free food distribution on Friday, December 18.

The event will be held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. A photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old will be required. Fresh produce and additional items will also be offered to families that live in Meigs County and are under 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Those with questions are asked to call the Foodbank at (740) 385 - 6813.

