Steelers streak snapped

Washington hands Pittsburgh first loss of the season.
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates after a win over the...
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are perfect no more.

The Washington Football Team erased a 14-3 halftime deficit and beat the Steelers, 23-17.

Dustin Hopkins broke a deadlock by drilling a 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining.

Montez Sweat clinched it by deflecting a Ben Roethlisberger pass into the hands of Jon Bostic for an interception that set up another Hopkins field goal

Alex Smith was 31 of 46 for 296 yards, including game-tying, 15-yard scoring strike to Logan Thomas with under five minutes to play

J.D. McKissic grabbed 10 passes for 70 yards, and Thomas gained 98 yards with nine receptions.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of his 53 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers, who fell to 11-1.

The outcome leaves Washington in a virtual tie with the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East at 5-7. However, the Giants own the tiebreaker based on their season sweep of Washington.

