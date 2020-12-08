Veterans come together for Pearl Harbor tribute at Point Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s the 79th anniversary of the day in which Pearl Harbor was attacked.

And because of this, a group of Parkersburg-based veterans came out to Point Park to honor those that were lost on that day.

“It means a day to honor our deceased,” says Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212 Quartermaster, Walter Wright. “The ones that were killed that didn’t have a chance to get away and we can actually honor them for the loss of life and the service that they gave.”

It was a small group because of the pandemic, but all of these individuals braced the weather to show their gratitude to those who served.

It’s something that shows the bond for anyone that has ever taken the pledge to defend this country.

Past national commandant of the Marine Corps League, Mike McClain says, “It’s a comradery that nobody really understands unless you put the uniform on.”

Almost everyone had a place in the military—from Army to Navy and the Marines to the Coast Guard.

They all came out for this ceremony of tossing wreaths into the Ohio River.

It’s a showing that they’re not only there for those that are still around, but for those who are not.

“It’s a great honor to be with the brothers and sisters that have served,” says Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 Commander, Paul DeBerry. “And we know what’s going on. We can talk to each other. We know how the other responds to it and everything. It’s a very good honor.”

This day is all in an effort to continuing the memory of those lost, and to make sure to never forget.

“A great part of our history came into being, and we can’t let those guys --- their passing --- go by the way side. We got to keep remembering that,” says Vietnam War veteran, Jerry Smith.

The veterans at the service want any and all veterans to reach out if they need any assistance.

