West Virginia Governor’s Mansion bathed in blue in honor of fallen officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following funeral services for Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson, blue lights shined bright at the West Virginia Governor’s Mansion as a tribute to Johnson’s sacrifice.

Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday, Dec. 3 while responding to a parking complaint. She passed away two days later.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all State-owned facilities in Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk.

The mansion will be lit up until 9 p.m. Tuesday, the governor says.

During a briefing last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that he will expedite the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit, which provides a $100,000 payment to the beneficiary of law-enforcement personnel killed in the performance of their emergency response duties.

Monday the dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building was also illuminated in blue in tribute.

