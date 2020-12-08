Advertisement

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion bathed in blue in honor of fallen officer

The West Virginia Governor's Mansion lights up blue in honor of Charleston police officer...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following funeral services for Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson, blue lights shined bright at the West Virginia Governor’s Mansion as a tribute to Johnson’s sacrifice.

Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday, Dec. 3 while responding to a parking complaint. She passed away two days later.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all State-owned facilities in Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk.

The mansion will be lit up until 9 p.m. Tuesday, the governor says.

During a briefing last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that he will expedite the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit, which provides a $100,000 payment to the beneficiary of law-enforcement personnel killed in the performance of their emergency response duties.

Monday the dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building was also illuminated in blue in tribute.

