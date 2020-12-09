A Christmas train will come to the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 has been a hard year for everyone so the Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad is looking to spread some holiday cheer.

A train will be bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in style. The train will not only be decorated but will be surrounded by positive initiatives and, of course, music.

Bring some non-perishable canned food for the community food drive and donations for Toys for Tots, if you can.

There will even be a special Christmas appearance.

BIP Railroad’s Derek Montgomery said, “We reached out to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and asked them to make a special appearance for the kids here in Parkersburg, Belpre, and Beverly and they were thrilled to hear from us and they accepted our invitation and here we are...so Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, he’ll be in the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 in these locations....

Friday - Depot Street (near the park) in Belpre

Saturday - 315 Market Street in Marietta

Sunday - North of highway 339 near the feed store

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.