Advertisement

A Christmas train will come to the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 has been a hard year for everyone so the Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad is looking to spread some holiday cheer.

A train will be bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in style. The train will not only be decorated but will be surrounded by positive initiatives and, of course, music.

Bring some non-perishable canned food for the community food drive and donations for Toys for Tots, if you can.

There will even be a special Christmas appearance.

BIP Railroad’s Derek Montgomery said, “We reached out to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and asked them to make a special appearance for the kids here in Parkersburg, Belpre, and Beverly and they were thrilled to hear from us and they accepted our invitation and here we are...so Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, he’ll be in the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 in these locations....

Friday - Depot Street (near the park) in Belpre

Saturday - 315 Market Street in Marietta

Sunday - North of highway 339 near the feed store

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County to enforce statewide mask mandate
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
(FILE)
Attorney General Morrisey issues statement regarding COVID-19 diagnosis
Ohio hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun...
Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down garage fire near Beverly

Latest News

Parkersburg City Council voted Tuesday night to give Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, pictured...
UPDATE: Parkersburg City Council unanimously approves resolution to give mayor a pay raise
Consultations with West Virginia Navigator can set you up with financial assistance in paying...
The deadline to apply for Affordable Care Act’s Health Insurance Marketplace is next week
Famous U.S. test pilot Chuck Yeager poses in front of the Piper Cheyenne 400 LS plane at the...
Local history professor remembers Chuck Yeager
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Umpleby
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Umpleby