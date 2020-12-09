Advertisement

Fiber optic cable installation scheduled on I-77

(MGN Image)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Minor delays are expected on December 19 and 20, and January 2 and 3, due to fiber optic cable installation, the West Virginia Division of Highways said.

Vertek, working for Armstrong, will be installing a fiber optic cable on I-77 at 7 different locations consecutively; specifically: milepost 157.7, milepost 158.5, milepost 160.2, milepost 160.4, milepost 160.8, milepost 162.0, and milepost 162.8. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Police will be performing a rolling roadblock; therefore, minor delays are expected.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; at least 4 injured
The first 16,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in West Virginia by Dec....
W.Va. prepares to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines
Chief Matthews: No injuries reported in vacant house fire
UPDATE: Vacant house fire likely caused by homeless, Parkersburg fire chief says
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Ohio hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun...
Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season

Latest News

WIlliamstown Woman's Club donates blankets to WIlliamstown Police Department
Williamstown Woman’s Club donates blankets to Williamstown Police Department
Marietta Schools are going to begin phase two of their re-entry plan
Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Marietta High School
Parkersburg Utility Board provides people with how to keep pipes from freezing
Parkersburg Utility Board provides people with how to keep pipes from freezing
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity MOV announces partnership with DuPont to build house in Vincent