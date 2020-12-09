Fiber optic cable installation scheduled on I-77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Minor delays are expected on December 19 and 20, and January 2 and 3, due to fiber optic cable installation, the West Virginia Division of Highways said.

Vertek, working for Armstrong, will be installing a fiber optic cable on I-77 at 7 different locations consecutively; specifically: milepost 157.7, milepost 158.5, milepost 160.2, milepost 160.4, milepost 160.8, milepost 162.0, and milepost 162.8. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Police will be performing a rolling roadblock; therefore, minor delays are expected.

