Five discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway

Greenbrier County, W.Va. (WVVA/WSAZ) - Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan confirms five people are dead after a fire in Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

According to a release, deputies and State Police were initially dispatched to a residential house fire on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg, WV.

Fire Departments from Clintonville, Frankford, Williamsburg, Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Tri-County, Smoot, Rainelle and Fairlea responded to the fire scene, as well as Fairlea Ambulance Service.

Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the origin of the fire, which destroyed the home.

“Four (4) victims who suffered fatal injuries were located and removed from within the residence and another fatal victim was located outside of the home. Crews on the scene continue to search for a possible sixth victim from within the interior of the structure. All of the victims will be transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office for examination.”

The principal with Frankford Elementary School is reporting three of the victims were students -- a second grader, a kindergartner, and a pre-K student.

Investigators have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading up to the deaths. The investigation is continuing as evidence at the scene is being examined and processed. Specific details of the investigation, including the manner and cause of death, will not be released pending confirmation by the State Medical Examiner.

Corporal S. W. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.

