Advertisement

Five discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff and WVVA News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenbrier County, W.Va. (WVVA/WSAZ) - Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan confirms five people are dead after a fire in Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

According to a release, deputies and State Police were initially dispatched to a residential house fire on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg, WV.

Fire Departments from Clintonville, Frankford, Williamsburg, Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Tri-County, Smoot, Rainelle and Fairlea responded to the fire scene, as well as Fairlea Ambulance Service.

Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the origin of the fire, which destroyed the home.

“Four (4) victims who suffered fatal injuries were located and removed from within the residence and another fatal victim was located outside of the home. Crews on the scene continue to search for a possible sixth victim from within the interior of the structure. All of the victims will be transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office for examination.”

The principal with Frankford Elementary School is reporting three of the victims were students -- a second grader, a kindergartner, and a pre-K student.

Investigators have developed a timeline and sequence of events leading up to the deaths. The investigation is continuing as evidence at the scene is being examined and processed. Specific details of the investigation, including the manner and cause of death, will not be released pending confirmation by the State Medical Examiner.

Corporal S. W. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Shelter-in-place lifted after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; at least 4 injured
The first 16,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in West Virginia by Dec....
W.Va. prepares to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines
Chief Matthews: No injuries reported in vacant house fire
UPDATE: Vacant house fire likely caused by homeless, Parkersburg fire chief says
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Ohio hunters bagged 71,650 white-tailed deer during the Buckeye State’s annual weeklong gun...
Ohio deer hunters bag 71,650 deer during weeklong gun season

Latest News

Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Deck the M.O.V., 12/9/20
Forecast for December 9th
Forecast for December 9th
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 12/9/20
Ohio University logo
Ohio University to hold virtual graduate, undergraduate fall commencement ceremony
Text-to-911 to launch in Athens in January