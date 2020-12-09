Advertisement

Governor Justice gives update on vaccine distribution

He discussed it during a press briefing on Monday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has released new details on the coronavirus vaccine during a press conference on Wednesday.

Governor Justice says the FDA is scheduled to have an all day regulatory meeting Thursday where they are expected to talk about the emergency use authorization for Pfizer.

FDA officials have said they plan to make a decision on approving this emergency authorization within four days of the meeting.

The federal government says within 24 hours of receiving the FDA approval, West Virginia will begin receiving shipments of the vaccine, according to Governor Justice.

Within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, individuals will be vaccinated, the governor says. Governor Justice says we have received a total allocation increase in the number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor says the state expects to receive 32,000 doses of Moderna. Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, says the past two days are the highest two-day death toll so far for the state of West Virginia during the pandemic.

According to Dr. Marsh, they believe increased testing is a huge benefit to the state, but we’re also seeing more red and orange counties.

He says when it comes to Thanksigiving, within 2-4 weeks is when you’ll see people start getting symptoms and folks going into the hospital.

Dr. Marsh says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, doesn’t believe we have seen the peak effect from the holiday.

