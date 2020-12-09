Habitat for Humanity MOV announces partnership with DuPont to build house in Vincent

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - DuPont Washington Works presented Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley with a $25,000 donation to sponsor a home being built on Burnfield Road in Vincent.

DuPont and Habitat for Humanity began a national partnership in 2019 in which the company provided financial support to Habitat for Humanity, and DuPont employees donated volunteer hours to help build homes for individuals in need.

This sponsorship is the second house built in the Mid-Ohio Valley as part of the partnership. DuPont also sponsored a home in south Parkersburg that was completed in Fall 2020.

The home in Vincent is in the early phase of construction and Brian Delozier, representative from DuPont Washington Works, expressed that DuPont employees are eager to return to the construction site to help build the house.

In addition, funds from DuPont will be used to purchase building materials for the home, which is on track to be completed in 2021.

