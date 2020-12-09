Local history professor remembers Chuck Yeager

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chuck Yeager once said that, when he first tried to fly, he became ill.

That alone makes it incredible Yeager pulled off a feat no one had ever done before-one that no one though anyone would ever accomplish.

Aaron Crites, a history professor at West Virginia University at Parkersburg, says the Lincoln County, West Virginia native indeed came a long way.

“He came from a small town, a small county, an unincorporated community,” Crites says, “and he rose all the way to national prominence.”

But Yeager had to overcome more than airsickness. He was a World War II fighter pilot who shot down 13 German planes. But he also was shot down over German-held France and escaped with the help of French partisans.

And breaking the sound barrier-the feat that, in part, led to the development of the U.S. space program-almost didn’t happen, thanks to an injury Yeager suffered but didn’t tell anyone about.

“Before his great flight to break the sound barrier, he actually fell off a horse and broke a few ribs,” Crites recalls. “He didn’t want to postpone the flight, so he didn’t tell anybody. He had a civilian surgeon tape up his ribs so he could continue with the flight.”

It was the 1983 movie “The Right Stuff”, which chronicled the early days of the space program, that made Yeager a national celebrity in the 1980′s. Most of it was centered around the first seven U.S. astronauts, including Ohio native John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth. But it begins with Yeager flying faster than the speed of sound years earlier.

And, at the age of 89, in 2012, he recreated that famous flight, undoubtedly the last time he took to the skies.

Says Aaron Crites: “He was definitely in there with The Right Stuff.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.