Local leaders reflect on Kanawha County chemical accident

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an emergency, whether it’s an explosion or a natural disaster, the logical people serving as sources as information are those with expertise in emergencies.

“The emergency services director is typically the point guy who contacts resources to contact in the disaster,” says Wood County Commission President Blair Couch.

Couch, who then and now, is President of the County Commission, was the original point man during the massive IEI Plastics fire in October, 2017. His main duty, as he points out, was to write checks. But initially, he directed reporters, local and statewide, to the people who could provide timely information. For weeks after the fire broke out, Couch also did interviews with various media outlets from outside the area.

Washington County’s Emergency Management Agency usually provides information on floods, tornadoes and other weather-related events.

In the case of chemical accidents, says Director Richard Hays, there are incident commanders who provide information on the disaster in progress.

“Most chemical plants have their own fire brigades in their plants, and they would most likely be incident commanders to start with,”Hays says. “Responding agencies such as townships, the township fire departments might turn over that incident command over to that township fire department.”

In Tuesday nights chemical plant emergency, at the Chemours plant in Belle, the head of Kanawha County’s commission was the initial contact.

“Commission President Kent Carper has been through these before,” Couch notes, “understands how it works, and I think their community looks to him as a source of truthful information.”

It’s a matter of providing initial and later information to reporters, and, more importantly, the public.

