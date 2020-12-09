Advertisement

Marshall cancels football game with Charlotte

Injuries and COVID-19 issues cited as reason
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marshall says Friday’s regular-season football finale against Charlotte has been canceled due to injuries and a lack of available Thundering Herd players at key positions, which it attributed to COVID-19 issues.

`Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening,’' Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in a statement.

The Thundering Herd is 7-1 on the season following it’s loss to 20-0.

