MOV Chamber of Commerce takes Women in Leadership conference virtual

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley has moved its annual Women in Leadership conference online, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is typically a one-day event, but this year it will feature monthly webinars from January through April. In addition, there will be additional exercises and activities taking place between webinars. The Chamber will offer a private Facebook group for participants, and there will be reading materials, prizes, and more.

The theme of the webinar series is “Your Journey,” and it will feature discussions from Sarah Farish, owner of Enneagal. The discussions will center around the Enneagram, a personality model that, through a test, reveals a participant’s personality type. The results are often used to understand one’s decision making process, methods of understanding various types of situations and challenges, and more.

“We thought we could convert [Farish’s work] into a great webinar series for our women in leadership so that we could keep up engagement and provide some programming for that important audience,” said Jill Parsons, the Chamber’s president and CEO.

Those who register for the series will be able to watch the webinars both live and on demand.

One of the advantages of holding the webinars online, Parsons said, is that individuals from outside the Mid-Ohio Valley can participate. In addition, while an in-person experience is valuable in many ways, providing material over a number of months has advantages, as well.

“With our one-day event, we always have great speakers and it’s fun and great engagement. You hope that folks, once they leave, can continue that momentum and take what they’ve learned back into their work or personal lives. But I think with this one, by spreading it out, it keeps growing and building on what you’re doing in the previous month. So hopefully it becomes more ingrained in how you run your house or your professional life…I think it will translate into all those different activities,” Parsons said.

Those interested in registering are asked to do so online here, by January 7.

