Obituary: Betsy Jane Yedlosky

Betsy Jane Yedlosky, 79, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home in Melbourne, FL surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 26, 1941, in Morgantown, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Eloise (Perrine) Yedlosky.

Betsy was retired from Verizon Communications (C&P Telephone). She was a member of the Communications Workers of America and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Betsy was also a member of the Parkersburg American Legion and Parkersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved football, especially WVU Mountaineers and the New Orleans Saints. Betsy also enjoyed cooking, canning, jigsaw puzzles, coin collecting, bingo and playing games with family and friends. The most important thing to her was her family. She enjoyed researching the genealogy of her family and sharing the history with her loved ones.

Surviving are her ten nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Pumpkin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Joseph Yedlosky and his wife, Myrtle; and sister Patricia Faber.

By her request, there will no visitation or graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, she asks that you donate in her name to your local humane society or no kill animal shelter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Yedlosky family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.