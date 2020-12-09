Obituary: Billy Eugene Thomas

Billy Eugene Thomas, 86 of Mineral Wells, succumbed to COVID 19, at a war zone at Marietta Memorial Hospital December 8, 2020 with his wife by his side and his son having to Facetime. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Ellsworth Elliott and Dorothy Deem Thomas.

Billy worked at Fairmont Foods for several years and retired from Tri-State Wholesale Dry Goods as a Salesman. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, bowling at Pike Street Lanes and gardening, but his favorite was talking to people. Bill was always ready to help his fellow man any way he could.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Shirley Pettit Thomas, daughter Brenda Shockey (Brian) of Washington and sons: Michael Thomas (Cheryl) of Michigan City, IN, David Thomas (Terri) of West Point, UT and Bryon Thomas (Alisa) of Riverton, UT along with extended family, Sam and Sherri McLain of Mineral Wells.

He also leaves behind grandchildren: Jesse Thomas (Katy), Melanie Thomas and Portia Thomas of Indiana, Derek Thomas (Sierra), Ashtyn Jensen (John) and Emma Thomas of Utah and Jordan Thomas who is currently serving in the U. S. Army, great-grandchildren: Gabe, Luke and Ava Thomas of Indiana and Ophylia Thomas of Utah, brothers Don and Ron Thomas of Parkersburg, sisters: Betty Morrison and Linda Barker of Parkersburg and Patty Reese of Florida along with brother-in-law Orva Rowley of Cairo and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Delores Roberts Thomas, sister Jean Rowley and brother Larry Thomas.

Due to the current Pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest alongside his family in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their compassion and wonderful care given to Bill when they were not allowed to visit. Also, the friends and family who have been so supportive with prayers and deep concerns.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy’s name to a charity of donor’s choice.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

