Obituary: David Albert Graham

David Albert Graham, 65, of Bartlett passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

He was born on November 22, 1955, in Marietta a son of the late Carlos “Shorty” and Nellie “Betty” Gooden Graham. Dave worked for more than 25 years for R. O. Wetz Transportation.

On April 2, 1983, he married Patricia A. Maddox Graham who survived with 2 daughters: Amy S. Bean and Thomas of Barlow and Tabatha J. Snyder and Jonathan Webster of Marietta; 4 grandchildren: Miranda Bean, Cameron Bean, Luke Snyder, Piper Webster; brother Billy A. Graham of Bartlett, sister Pamela E. Luallen of Springfield, one niece and 2 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Albert and Locia Rowland Graham.

The family will greet friends on Friday (Dec. 11) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Saturday at 10:30 am in Bartlett Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

