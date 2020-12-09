Obituary: Gladys Virginia Boss Graham

Gladys Virginia Boss Graham, 95, of Barlow, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son in law, Betty & Linn Yost, surrounded by family.

She was born February 23, 1925 in Sterling, Ohio, to Fred N. and Bessey Fae Mackey Boss. Her mother passed away when Gladys was three and she was adopted by her aunt and uncle Buelah & David Boss. Gladys graduated from Nova High School in Nova, Ohio. Although she grew up in Sterling and Nova, she also enjoyed spending time in Wooster, and often took trips back to reminisce of her time there. Some of her favorite things included butterflies, fishing, road trips on sunny days, and spending time with her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

She married Harvey W. Graham and they returned to his home town of Barlow, Ohio where they raised their nine children.

Surviving are her children, Beverly Schoonover of Clayton, NC, Betty Yost (Linn) of Barlow, Terry Graham (Sheila) of Veto, Barbara Welch (Gary) of Hebron, Ohio, Bill Graham (Sandy) of McKinney, TX, and Bob Graham (Tammy) of Williamstown, WV; step children, Denny Graham (Mary Ellen)(Sandra) of Tuscon, AZ, Nancy Jones of Charlotte, NC and Judy Zumbach (Louis) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Brad & Chris Schoonover, Angela Patton, Rachel Schuttinger, Sarah Wells, Heather Graham Logue, Shawn Graham, Lisa & Matthew Welch, Tami & Bill Graham, Aaron & Andrea Graham, Jeannine O’Hora, Andy Zumbach and Philip & Stephen Jones; 24 great grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey W. Graham; two brothers, Sherman & Albert Boss; two sisters, Clela Calhoun and Roma Rufener; son in law, David Schoonover; and grandson, Peter Jones.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Barlow Central Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Donations in her memory may be directed to Amedisys Hospice, to whom the family is very grateful for their excellent care and support during this difficult time. The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with services and offers online condolences as well as other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

