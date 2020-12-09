Advertisement

Obituary: Ira L. Drennen

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ira  L. Drennen, 66, of Vienna, WV died Thursday December 7, 2020 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Wood County a son of the late Lester Drennen and Marion (Boggs) Drennen Wadsworth.

He retired from the Wood County Board of Education and attended Willow Island Baptist Church.  He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Martha Ellen (Cowan) Drennen; two daughters Sabrina Alexander (Bob) of Blacklick, OH and Miranda Taylor (Josh) of Vienna; four step children Aimee Shuman (Lee) of Pennsboro, WV, Mary Beth Robinson (Jerry) of Vienna, John Powell (Tiffany) of Parkersburg, and William Powell (Crystal) of Parkersburg; daughter-in-law Amy DewBerry (Tory) of Redford, MI; four grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; one great grandson; two sisters Jackie Sulcer and Pam Richardson; and a brother Paul Drennen.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Lester Drennen; 1st wife Barbara Vakoc; and two sisters Mary Joseph and Elizabeth Carabine.

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Richard Cale officiating.  Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery South.   Visitation will be Friday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

