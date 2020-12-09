Obituary: Jacqueline S “Jackie” Buzzard

Jacqueline S “Jackie” Buzzard, 67, of Williamstown passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 23, 1953, in Marietta a daughter of John and Gwendolyn Ruby Joy Knuefener. Jackie was a graduate of Williamstown High School, Class of 1972 and like to sew and work puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Buzzard of Germany, sister Melody (Larry) Carrel of Williamstown. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Diedre Knuefener.

Private graveside services will be held at German Baptist Cemetery in New Martinsville, WV. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral is assisting the family and message of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

