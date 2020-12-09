Obituary: Sharon E. Rexroad Haught Miller

Sharon E. Rexroad Haught Miller, 83, of Williamstown won her twenty-year battle with Parkinsons disease, when she stood upright and walked unassisted through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday December 8, 2020. She was born in Wood County, WV a daughter of the late William F. and Evelyn N. (Singer) Rexroad.

She retired from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, WV. She was a strong Christian and always maintained her faith. She loved raising her family.

She is survived by her husband Joseph P. “Pete” Miller; son Alex F. Haught of Friendly, WV; daughter Sharolyn G. Rinehart (Eric) of Parkersburg, WV; step daughters Christine Joy (Steve) and Teresa Scott (Rob) of Williamstown, WV; grandchildren Alex E. Haught (Kayla), Abigail Barnes (Zach) , and Lauren Rinehart; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren..

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Ronnie and Bill Rexroad and two sisters Edith Kennard and Mary Ann Barbour.

The family would like to thank everyone at Elmcroft Assisted Living Facility for their love and care of Sharon. She couldn’t have chosen a better place to spend her last 3 years.

A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Brian Smith officiating. For those wishing to attend, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For anyone who is unable or does not feel comfortable attending the service, the family would like you to know they understand and would welcome your online condolences and/or cards. Precautions will be taken at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.

