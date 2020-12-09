Advertisement

Ohio State rallies past Notre Dame

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame 90-85 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 3-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws.

Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (1-2), which played just seven players and had foul trouble in the second half, with a game-high 26 points.

