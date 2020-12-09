Advertisement

Ohio University to hold virtual graduate, undergraduate fall commencement ceremony

Ohio University logo
Ohio University logo(AP Images)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University graduate and undergraduate students from both the summer and fall semesters of 2020 may participate in a virtual commencement ceremony on December 12.

The ceremony will begin at 2 P.M., and will be available to view online here. The move to an online ceremony was deemed the best decision, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the students graduating during our Fall Commencement ceremony,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “In this most extraordinary of years, these students have shown grit, perseverance and dedication in reaching this achievement and are very well prepared for the next steps in their academic or professional careers as a result.”

After the opening ceremonial remarks, graduates and their families will be able to use a navigational side bar to go straight to their respective college that will begin with a message from their dean. Individual students will hear their name read as well as see their personal commencement slide.

