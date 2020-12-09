Parkersburg Utility Board provides people with how to keep pipes from freezing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cold Winter continues to roll in, many will be advised to be mindful of their pipes to make sure that they don’t freeze.

The Parkersburg Utility Board recommends that people keep their pipes insulated. They also suggest using heat tape and sealing up any holes in the foundation to reduce any leaks or drips.

It’s all in an effort to stop the risk of any sort of damage that can come from the pipes freezing and even bursting.

“It can cause extensive water damage to a house,” says Parkersburg Utility Board general manager, Eric Bennett. “And in many cases it may freeze and you’re unaware of it, and when the weather warms up, pipe falls out and then you have water coming out of the crack because when it froze it expanded and busted the pipe.”

For any more information that you might have, you can click on the link to learn more about how to keep your pipes from freezing.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.