Text-to-911 to launch in Athens in January

(WTVG)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning January 1, Athens County residents will be able to text “911″ on their cell phones to be connected with a 911 dispatcher.

The ability to text with a dispatcher can be beneficial for those who are hearing impaired, as well as those who find themselves in a situation where speaking with a dispatcher may expose them to more danger. Cases of abuse, burglary and robbery have been successfully reported across the country by callers who have been able to text 911 without tipping off suspects.

The steps to text a dispatcher are as follows:

1. Open your mobile phone’ s text messaging program.

2. Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.

3. Type a message with the location of the emergency (including city) and the nature of the emergency. (what is happening and whether you need police, fire or medical assistance).

4. Press the “Send” button or arrow.

